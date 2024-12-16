Dr. Ritrik Raj Bhuyan, Director of the Heart and Robotic Surgery department at Fortis Escorts Hospital, New Delhi, has accomplished a remarkable milestone in cardiac surgery. On Sunday, Dr. Bhuyan led a successful heart transplant procedure involving a donor heart transported from Nagpur to Delhi via a specially arranged "green corridor," ensuring seamless and swift transport.



The donor was a brain-dead patient from Nagpur, and the heart was airlifted to Fortis Escorts Hospital to save the recipient's life.



Dr. Bhuyan, originally from Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district, is among the country's foremost cardiac surgeons. His medical journey includes advanced training and professional experience at premier institutions like Gauhati Medical College, Assam Medical College, and reputed centers in Australia and New Zealand.



In addition to his contributions to heart surgery, Dr. Bhuyan has been instrumental in establishing North India's first Robotic Surgery Centre, earning him recognition as a pioneer in robotic surgical techniques. His expertise continues to place him at the forefront of innovative medical advancements in India.





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