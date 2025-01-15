The Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhry reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness along the Indo-Bangladesh international border, during his one-day visit to BSF Guwahati Frontier.

The Director General was briefed by Sanjay Gaur, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier and staff officers about operational preparedness, measures to combat various challenges on Indo-Bangladesh international border and discussed various remedies to control trans-border crimes.

Chaudhry applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of bordermen in safeguarding the borders as well as the efforts made by BSF Guwahati Frontier to control crime along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border.

The DG reiterated the BSF's commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the nation, particularly in light of the challenges arising from the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

He urged all personnel to remain vigilant and continue their exemplary work in maintaining the integrity of the Indo- Bangladesh international border.

The BSF has intensified surveillance along the unfinished stretches of the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal infiltration, smuggling, and human trafficking amid ongoing instability in Bangladesh.

Despite these challenges, BSF personnel remain on duty for 24x7.

According to officials, seasonal challenges, such as fog and heavy rainfall during the monsoon and winter, make monitoring even more difficult. However, the BSF has installed CCTV cameras and deployed advanced sensors to detect attempts to cross the border.