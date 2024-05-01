In a decisive move reflecting simmering discontent, residents of Garhmara Kadamtala, situated near Barma in Buxar, have resolved to boycott the upcoming elections. The decision, announced through prominently displayed banners in the village, signals a potent expression of dissatisfaction with the prevailing infrastructure conditions in the area.

The village, nestled in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), has taken a unified stance against casting votes in the upcoming third phase of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency elections, slated for May 7. A specially crafted banner, prominently hung from a tree, articulates the grievances of the villagers. The banner boldly asserts slogans such as "No Vote No Road," encapsulating the essence of their demands.

The primary impetus behind the boycott decision stems from the prolonged neglect of road construction projects in the region. The absence of adequate road infrastructure has severely hampered the villagers' mobility and access to essential services, prompting widespread frustration and disillusionment.

The discontent is not solely directed towards the lack of roads but also towards local authorities, particularly BTR chairman Katiram Boro and EM Rakesh Brahma. The villagers express deep-seated resentment towards these officials, holding them accountable for the persisting infrastructure woes and demanding immediate redressal of their grievances.

The banner, adorned with poignant messages, serves as a symbolic representation of the community's aspirations for development and progress. It encapsulates the villagers' steadfast resolve to demand their rights and hold elected representatives accountable for their promises.

The decision to boycott the vote underscores the magnitude of the villagers' discontent and their determination to effect change through collective action. As the election date draws near, the ramifications of this boycott stance on the electoral landscape of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency remain to be seen.