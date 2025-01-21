A police operation in the Moinakhurung area under Garchuk took a dramatic turn as officers fired at a notorious burglar, injuring him while he allegedly attempted to escape custody. The incident occurred during a late-night operation on January 20 led by the Paltan Bazar police.



The accused, identified as 19-year-old Jaydeb Mazumdar from Birubari, is a serial burglar with over 60 cases of theft and robbery registered against him. Police sources revealed that Mazumdar was being escorted to assist in identifying an accomplice when the escape attempt unfolded.



Inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan of Paltan Bazar police station explained, "As part of our operation, we took Jaydeb Mazumdar to Garbhanga Pahar. At one point, he pretended to feel nauseous and stepped aside. He then seized the opportunity to grab a pistol from one of our officers. In an act of self-defense, we had to fire at him, injuring his leg to prevent his escape."



In addition to Mazumdar's apprehension, five other suspected burglars were detained during the same operation. Police investigations are ongoing, with officials emphasizing their commitment to curbing criminal activities in the region.



Mazumdar is currently under medical care and remains in custody.



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