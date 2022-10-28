Assam police seized 38 sacks of Burmese supari at the Jamira police patrol post along the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district on October 28.

Notably, the Jamira police seized 38 sacks of Burmese supari from a truck bearing registration number NL-01-AC-1930 coming from Mizoram at a checkpoint following which the driver of the truck, Tahidur Sheikh, was arrested.

Police estimate the market value of the seized Burmese supari to be around Rs 1.5 lakh.

The driver of the truck, Tahidur Sheikh, has been detained and is currently being interrogated by the officer-in-charge of Jamira police station.

Earlier on October 25, Assam police seized around 300 sacks of Burmese pepper during a check by the Khatkhati Police in the Karbi Anglong district.

As per police, in a routine check by the Khatkhati police along the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district, the rice truck has been carrying Burmese pepper illegally in sacks.

Notably, around 300 sack of Burmese pepper was found in truck number RJ-19GC-3301 at the Khatkhati checkpoint during a raid by the Khatkhati police.

The suppliers tactfully tried to transport the rice from Dimapur to Guwahati by placing rice on top and pepper at the bottom.