Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in his party's prospects ahead of the upcoming elections and said that victory is assured in four out of five constituencies. Speaking to reporters, Sarma stated the strength of his campaign and the enthusiastic response from voters across the state.

"In four out of five constituencies, victory is confirmed," the Chief Minister said. He acknowledged a competitive race in one constituency but remained optimistic, stating, "There is a contest in one constituency, but there is also a possibility of winning this seat."

Highlighting the momentum of his party, Sarma pointed to a significant margin of 30,000 votes in Dholai, indicating a strong lead. "In Dholai, we have a margin of 30,000 votes for victory," he added, underlining the positive feedback received during campaign rallies.

Earlier in the day, Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika claimed that the Congress candidate contesting from Behali constituency allegedly paid approximately Rs 2 crore for his election ticket. Hazarika pointed out that part of this substantial sum was purportedly directed to a “senior leader in Jorhat,” while another portion was allegedly sent to a “senior leader” in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Hazarika expressed concern over the implications of such practices, stating, “If these rumors hold any truth, it reflects a tragic situation for Congress workers, who might feel betrayed by their own leadership.” He said that such financial transactions undermine the democratic process and could potentially alienate grassroots supporters.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary and party’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, while campaigning in the Barak Valley, maintained that Congress could not compromise on electoral viability and hence nominated Jayanta Bora from Behali. Bora, a BJP turncoat, managed to secure a Congress ticket even before officially joining the grand old party after resigning from the BJP.

The political landscape is heating up as a total of 38 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the five assembly constituencies in Assam that will be contested in the upcoming by-elections. The by-elections for the constituencies of Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli are scheduled for November 13. On the last day for filing nominations, 24 candidates submitted their papers across these five seats.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, three candidates filed nominations for Dholai, one for Sidli, five for Bongaigaon, 12 for Samaguri, and three for Behali. The Congress party has fielded candidates in all five seats, including Tanzil Hussain, the son of former Assam Minister and Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, contesting from the Samaguri seat, and Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha from Dholai. Moreover, Sanjib Warle will contest from Sidli and Brajenjit Sinha will represent the party from Bongaigaon.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government, has named Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury’s wife, Diptimoyee Choudhury, as their candidate for the Bongaigaon seat, despite opposition from a section of party leaders and workers. Another BJP ally, the United People’s Party Liberal, has fielded Nirmal Kumar Brahma as its candidate for the Sidli seat.

Also Read: Assam bypolls: Congress candidate in Behali paid Rs 2 crore for ticket, claims Pijush Hazarika