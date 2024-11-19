The Assam Cabinet on November 19 approved the state's Agroforestry Policy 2024. The policy aims to increase forest cover, mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, boost the rural economy, and enhance farmers' incomes.

"This decision will ensure a dedicated state policy on agriculture, mitigate the impacts of climate change, increase the area under Trees Outside Forest, and strengthen the rural economy and farmers' earnings," stated the Cabinet in its announcement.

The policy features several key initiatives, including strengthening the State Agroforestry Board, establishing a Quality Planting Material (QPM) supply chain, integrating tree cultivation with prevalent agricultural practices, streamlining credit and insurance access for farmers with small landholdings, and promoting tree cultivation in wastelands and underutilised lands.

Further, the Cabinet approved 94 rural development projects worth Rs 70.3332 crore in the Soil Conservation and Agriculture sector. "64 soil conservation projects will be taken up under this scheme along with 34 solar shallow tubewell minor irrigation projects," the cabinet said.

These projects will be carried out under NABARD's RIDF-XXX scheme, further bolstering the state's commitment to rural upliftment.

The Cabinet meeting also addressed other important matters, such as amending the State GST Act to facilitate taxpayers and promote ease of doing business.