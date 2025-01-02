The Assam government, during a Cabinet meeting held on January 1, approved road and water projects worth nearly Rs 419 crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the meeting which saw the approval of decisions to boost the road and water infrastructure.

An official communique shared by Sarma on X stated, "To give fillip to rural connectivity and rural infrastructure, Cabinet has approved 104 projects worth Rs 210.8 crore benefitting people in 12 districts of the state."

Additionally, the Cabinet also gave its nod to invest Rs 207.92 crore for carrying out drinking water supply projects in Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and North Lakhimpur as part of the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF).

The government also accorded approval to the process of mutual transfer through an online portal to allow seamless mutual transfer of Grade III and IV employees, the statement said.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the Assam Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2024, in order to streamline the birth and death registration processes.