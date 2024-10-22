In a proactive move reflecting his dedication to public service, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav visited Sonabarighat M.V. School on Tuesday, where he emphasized his commitment to educational development and infrastructure maintenance. The visit was aimed at addressing pressing issues in education and public amenities, as outlined in a press release from the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, Assam.

During his tour of the school, DC Yadav engaged in detailed discussions with students and teachers to understand their challenges, scrutinizing the school's overall infrastructure. He conducted thorough inspections of classrooms and the kitchen to assess service quality, stressing the need for strict hygiene standards and a favorable learning environment. His efforts underscored the administration’s intention to ensure that students have access to a safe and healthy educational setting.

After concluding the school inspection, Yadav shifted his focus to the nearby Sonabarighat Bazar Shed, an aging structure showing signs of significant wear. Acknowledging the bazaar’s role as a key trading hub for local merchants and the community, he instructed district officials to expedite plans for its repair and renovation. He noted that upgrading the shed was vital for enhancing convenience and ensuring the marketplace functions smoothly, directly benefiting local traders and shoppers alike.

The visit by the District Commissioner underscores a hands-on approach to tackling both educational and community infrastructure needs, signaling a continued push toward regional development and welfare.



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