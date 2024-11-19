In response to increasing violence in Manipur, the Cachar district administration has enforced stringent security protocols along the Assam-Manipur border. The decision comes after the deaths of 11 suspected Kuki militants in a CRPF operation and the discovery of six bodies, including those of kidnapped children and women, in the Jakuradhor area of Jiribam district.

To prevent any spillover of unrest, the Cachar police, in coordination with Commando Battalions and Assam Police personnel, have ramped up surveillance efforts. Continuous patrolling is being conducted both on land and along riverine routes to maintain order and monitor any potential threats.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta has been actively overseeing these security measures with daily inspections at the border. Addressing the media, Mahatta stated, “Given the current law and order situation in Jiribam, Manipur, strict security arrangements have been implemented to prevent unauthorized entry from Manipur into Cachar and to deter any potential sabotage that could exploit the unrest in Jiribam. Enhanced security measures have also been established along the riverine areas bordering Manipur, including the Jiri and Barak rivers.”

Mahatta further highlighted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police GP Singh have directed the Cachar police to take firm action against any attempts to disrupt peace in the district. “We are committed to safeguarding Cachar from the ongoing chaos in Manipur,” Mahatta affirmed.

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