Assam car carrying 4 smuggled cows seized in Gossaigaon, 2 arrested
Police seize smuggled cows in VIP car in Gossaigaon, arrest two. Investigation into illegal cattle trade underway.
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VIP Car Cow Smuggling Busted
Cows smuggled in a VIP car were seized during a police operation in Gossaigaon where two smugglers were arrested. The vehicle was transporting four cows tied in an inhumane manner.
The operation was led by Ritwik Kashyap, Officer-in-Charge of Simultapu Police Outpost, and took place on a route from Bhomorabil in Gossaigaon toward Bilasipara. The arrested individuals, Moinul Haque and Sajahan Ali, are residents of Bhomorabil village.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to crack down on illegal cattle smuggling in the area.
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