The carcass of a wild tusker was found in Assam’s Rangjuli on October 7 under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports, the carcass was found earlier today in the morning hours by locals in a field at Kankata near Rangjuli in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The elephant is believed to have come out of the wild in search of food. However, the cause of the death is not clear immediately.

Meanhwhile, the news of the death of wild elephants at Rangjuli Kahibari-Allibari in Goalpara district, which has been plagued by elephant-human conflict, has created a sensation in the entire area.

However, people suspect that the elephant died due to electrocution.

Locals alleged that the elephant is suspected to have died due to miscreants installing an electric wire in the field.

Forest department personnel have reached the spot and started a preliminary investigation.

Speaking to the media, an official at the forest department said, "We cannot rule out the death of the elephant was due to electrocution as we have not found any live wires or electrical connection, however, the cause of death may also be due to the pesticides used by the farmers in their fields".

The forest department has also made arrangements to bury the dead elephant calf after conducting an autopsy after the arrival of the veterinary doctor.

LOcals claims that at night a large herd of elephants enters the fields in search of food and a couple of days ago an elephant calf was born in the field in this area.

It is to be noted that according to government data 35 such elephants have been killed in the Goalpara district since 2020.