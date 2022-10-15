A court in the Karimgaj district of Assam has directed to register a case against a police officer who allegedly tortured two suspected thieves in police custody.

As per reports, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has ordered the proceedings against Neelambazar police station inspector Deepjyoti Malakar after allegations of torture were reported against the said inspector while the suspected thieves were produced in the court of law.

Advocate Rososindhu Dutta, who represented the suspected thieves said that the duo were physically abused in custody as per the order of Deepjyoti Malakar.

Further, the advocate claimed that while in custody, one of the suspects was tortured in ways such as - rubbing chilli powder on private parts and pouring inflammable liquid on his body and threatening to set him on fire.

However, refuting the claims made by the advocate, Malakar said that the advocate was trying to save the duo and claimed that police had "full proof" of their crimes.

Notably the duo while in the court also pointed to a policeman presented in the trial who had helped in the torture.

When asked, the policeman in this regard accepted before the court his compliance with custodial torture.

Following this CJM Nur Md Abdullah Ahmed Majumdar ordered the registration of a case against Deepjyoti Malakar under Indian Penal Code sections 330 and 323, which deal with voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession.