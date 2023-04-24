Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah on April 24 said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct an enquiry into the 2019 Pulwama attack and take former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegations against the government seriously.

Bhupen Borah was addressing a press conference on April 24 where he made the remarks. He stated, “After Satyapal Malik brought serious allegations against PM Modi led BJP government over Pulwama attack, if according to the CRPF necessary safety measures would have been provided by the government to the soldiers then the nation wouldn’t have lost lives of 40 soldiers. When Satyapal Malik called PM Modi, then Modi immediately said ‘tum chup raho’. And why we got to here ‘tum chup raho’ that was cleared during the Lok Sabha elections when Modi said that the nation’s first time voters should dedicate their votes in the name of the 40 martyrs of Pulwama as Shraddhanjali”.

Further speaking on the allegations raised by Satya Pal Malik and urging CBI to question PM Modi over the Pulwama attacks, Bhupen Borah added that the former governor had earlier alleged that it was an intelligence failure. “Reports surfaced stating that a vehicle was moving in and around the high security zone of Pulwama for many days but the vehicle passed through security checks without falling in the eyes of the security forces”, added Borah.

Slamming Modi for allegedly wasting public money on political advertisements, Borah further added, “Like PM Modi has uttered before that he will not tolerate wastage of public money then how come he wasted Rs 6451 crore in the past 8 years in the name of advertisement? We have seen PM Modi begging for votes for the martyrs while he himself wasted public money on advertisements. We urge CBI to question PM Modi”.

The state Congress president has urged CBI to conduct an enquiry into the incident and demands an answer from the Central government over the allegations raised by Satya Pal Malik.

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