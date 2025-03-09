The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Central Silk Board’s Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization (MESSO), Guwahati, convened its quarterly meeting to evaluate workplace safety protocols and reinforce harassment prevention efforts.

Chaired by Dr. Lopamudra Guha, the Presiding Officer, the meeting saw the participation of ICC members Dr. Hridya H, Dr. B.N. Sarkar, Smt. Zodin Pui, Shri Amarendra Kumar, and external expert Advocate Nandita Deka. The discussions centered on reviewing past complaints, improving workplace sensitization programs, and ensuring strict adherence to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Reaffirming its dedication to fostering a safe and inclusive work environment, the committee resolved to conduct a gender sensitization workshop in the next quarter. Additionally, updated ICC policies will be distributed among employees to enhance awareness and promote a culture of respect and safety within the organization.

The ICC highlighted the significance of swift complaint resolution, preventive measures, and open communication channels to maintain a harassment-free workplace. The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Hridya H, Scientist-C, MESSO Guwahati.