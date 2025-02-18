The Government of India-backed pilot program NAKSHA (National Geospatial Knowledge-Based Land Survey of Urban Habitations) was launched in Assam's Barpeta Road Urban Local Body (ULB) in the Barpeta district on February 18.

Government of India-backed pilot programme NAKSHA (National Geospatial Knowledge based land survey of urban habitations) was launched in Assam's Barpeta Road Urban Local Body (ULB) in the Barpeta district, on February 18.

The programme will be launched in 152 pilot ULBs across 26 States and 3 UTs. Notably, Barpeta Road is among the 10 Assam ULBs earmarked for the project.

The launch ceremony was held in the presence of Kaustav Kalita, ADC (Revenue), Nirmal Jyoti Sarmah, CO, Barnagar, Priyanku Baruah, EO Barpeta Road MB, Rajesh Sarkar, Chairman, Barpeta Road MB, Surathi Saha, Vice Chairperson, Barpeta Road MB, ILRMS Consultant, Barpeta (Revenue), City Project Officer, Barpeta Road MB, ward commissioners, and others.

A short video detailing the execution of Naksha in groundtruthing was exhibited at the launch. Another video at the event how drones would be used in the mapping process.

Notably, NAKSHA, which has been described as a "revolution in urban governance" in India, seeks to improve urban land management in the nation. The NAKSHA programme aims to create and update land records in urban areas to ensure accurate and reliable documentation of land ownership.

Attendees were informed about the the technical aspects of the mission and how land mapping will be performed under the ambitious scheme.

ADC (Revenue) Kaustav Kalita stressed that Naksha would help make keeping of land records more transparent. The map and record disputes will be resolved more easily through NAKSHA, he added.

The dignitaries also heard the land-related concerns of Barpeta Road residents, and advised them how NAKSHA can help them address their grievances.