Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Saturday urged the tea industry to focus on promoting quality over quantity.

Speaking at the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of All India Tea Traders Association (FAITTA), he called for safe and quality tea production.

He expressed concern over the trend of selling tea at low prices, which affects the economic well-being of small tea growers and workers in Assam.

He urged packers to promote high-quality teas and supported the closure of production by November 30 to prevent poor-quality teas.



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The Assam government has implemented measures to ensure tea remains safe and its sales processes transparent.

These include routing 100 per cent dust teas through a public platform for open testing. Kota stressed that Assam tea should not be blended with teas from other regions and encouraged selling through the Guwahati Auction Centre for better transparency and market visibility.

He also urged exporters and blenders to establish processing units in Assam to enhance the value chain and contribute to the local economy.