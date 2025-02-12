Ahead of the upcoming state budget session, scheduled to be held in Assam's Kokrajhar on February 17, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota reviewed preparations today, February 12.

Chairing the review meeting, the chief secretary emphasised the need for meticulous planning and flawless execution to ensure the smooth conduct of this historic session, which will be held for the first time outside the state capital, an official release said.

The chief secretary directed Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) principal secretary Akash Deep to work on a war-footing to finalise necessary logistical arrangements in coordination with various departments.

He specifically instructed officials to ensure proper seating arrangements, catering services, uninterrupted power and water supply, a fully functional sound system, medical facilities, fire safety measures, traffic management, and deployment of sufficient officers and staff.

"This is a momentous occasion for Assam, and we must leave no stone unturned to make it a grand success. Every department must function in synergy to provide a flawless experience for the legislators and dignitaries attending the session," Kota said.

The review meeting was also attended by Kokrajhar deputy commissioner Masanda M Pertin, SP Pushpraj Singh, secretaries and heads of departments of BTC. (With PTI inputs)