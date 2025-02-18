Tragedy struck a family in Assam’s Chirang district as Jiwan Ghosh (43), a resident of Bijni, lost his life while returning from the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

According to reports, Ghosh had taken a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela and was on his way back home when the unfortunate incident occurred.

He was travelling on the North East Express when he allegedly fell from the train near Bhagaramguri in Pundibari, located in the Cooch Behar district of North Bengal.



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Locals discovered his body along the railway tracks and informed the railway police. Upon investigation, authorities confirmed his identity and notified his family in Chirang.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to his fall are awaited as railway authorities continue their inquiry.