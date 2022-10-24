A minor girl who was reported missing from 12 mile, Jorabat, has been recovered by a team of East Guwahati Police (EGPD) from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station on October 24.

Acting on C No 924/2022 U/S 363 IPC, the team of police recovered the minor girl and arrested one Biren Dhkhar from Lilat Nongpoh in Meghalaya, suspected to have kidnapped the girl.

Guwahati Police in a tweet confirmed the news, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS acted on C No 924/2022 U/S 363 IPC, as it recovered a minor girl & arrested one Biren Dkhar from Lilat, Nongpoh in Meghalaya. The girl was reported missing from 12 Mile, Jorabat.”

Meanwhile, incidents of child trafficking continue to persist in a few corners of the state as the state police leave no stone unturned to stop this trail of trafficking with their relentless efforts.

Similarly, a month ago, one Sukumar Barman was arrested for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a minor girl. Sukumar worked as a driver at the minor’s house was kidnapped while taking the girl to her tuition classes.

Barman had additionally demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh from the girl’s family.

The girl was recovered from Jorabat after which Barman was arrested by a team of police from Basistha Police Station.