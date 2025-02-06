Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed district commissioners to live-stream a grand Jhumur dance performance featuring 8,000 artists in tea gardens on February 24. The event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to set a world record.

During a video conference with officials, Sarma emphasized the importance of ensuring participation from remote tea garden communities through live streaming, allowing them to be part of the historic celebration.

The initiative is a tribute to Assam Tea’s 200-year legacy, symbolizing the state’s deep-rooted pride in its globally renowned tea industry.

In addition to reviewing preparations for the event, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of key welfare initiatives, including Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan.

Highlighting the role of local governance in the implementation of Orunodoi 3.0, Sarma underscored the responsibilities of co-district commissioners in monitoring and ensuring the effective execution of the scheme at the grassroots level.

He also reviewed the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, which are designed to promote economic self-reliance through entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment.