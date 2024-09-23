Ahead of the Durga Puja festival, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ensured development and repair of Guwahati roads in order to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees for the upcoming festival.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister exlated that roads are being repaired at brisk pace in order to ensure that devotees are able to move around without hassle.

The Assam CM stated, "We are prioritizing development and public convenience at the same time. Roads are being repaired at brisk pace to facilitate movement of devotees during the ensuing Durga Puja festivities."

We are prioritizing development and public convenience at the same time. Roads are being repaired at brisk pace to facilitate movement of devotees during the ensuing Durga Puja festivities. https://t.co/pYMxP4ZyFI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2024

Moreover, the Assam BJP social media co-incharge, Sashanka Chakraborty also exlated the swiftness of the government in repairing the roads of the city since the last 24 hours.

He stated on his X handle, "As promised by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, few days ago, roads of Guwahati start getting repaired since last 24 hours to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees for the upcoming Durga Puja & other festivities."

Furthermore, he shared a visual of the Colony Bazar road(Lalganesh-Cycle Factory route) showcasing that the repair on the road is underway.

Earlier, on September 8, CM Himanta inspected the ongoing work of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover and announced that the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch is set to open by March 2025, with the remaining sections are expected to be completed by 2026.

Meanwhile, he had said that the flyover will be interconnected with key areas like Rajgarh and Ulubari in the coming days and the roads on either sides of the construction site will be cleared during the Durga Puja festival in order to facilitate free flow of traffic.