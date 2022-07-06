Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other cabinet officials greeted Draupadi Murmu, the NDA's presidential candidate who landed at Guwahati's Borjhar Airport on Tuesday night.

The presidential candidate has arrived in Assam to solicit support for the July 18 elections. She will meet with MPs and legislators from the ruling BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Glad to have received Adarniya Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, BJP-led NDA’s candidate for upcoming Presidential election, at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Our fondest greetings and good wishes to her".

Glad to have received Adarniya Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, BJP-led NDA’s candidate for upcoming Presidential election, at LGBI Airport, Guwahati.



Our fondest greetings and good wishes to her. pic.twitter.com/G3xfvHufdo — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 5, 2022

It needs mention here that the Centre has provided Murmu with 'Z plus' security cover of CRPF commandos. Z plus security cover is the federal government's second-highest degree of security protection.

Murmu on Tuesday visited Manipur for two hours to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh, MPs, and MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

The presidential election is scheduled for July 18. The counting will take place on July 21, and the President-elect will take the oath on July 26. Yashwant Sinha has been named as the Opposition's Presidential candidate.

Droupadi Murmu, an Odisha tribal leader, was selected as the ruling NDA's nominee for the next Presidential election. The decision was taken at a parliamentary board meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ruling NDA alliance now has 78 members in the 126-member legislative house, with the BJP having 62 members and its partners AGP and UPPL having 9 and 7 MPs, respectively.