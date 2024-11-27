Kaziranga, Assam, is abuzz with the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM), a platform designed to spotlight the tourism potential of Northeast India. While addressing the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed the need to enhance infrastructure and tackle global misconceptions about the region.

CM Sarma noted that while infrastructure improvements, including flight frequency and road construction, are in progress and expected to be completed in 4–5 years, the state faces challenges stemming from outdated international advisories. "Assam has enjoyed five years of peace, free from violence or militant activities," he remarked, adding that outdated travel advisories from some foreign nations still label parts of the Northeast as restricted areas. He emphasized ongoing efforts with embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs to correct these perceptions. "Perception is very important. We keep inviting ambassadors to witness Assam’s transformation so they can act as our ambassadors abroad," Sarma stated.

The ITM, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, runs from Tuesday to Friday, with a focus on collaboration between tourism stakeholders from the eight Northeastern states. Participants include over 400 international and domestic tour operators, hoteliers, influencers, and government officials. Activities range from business meetings and cultural showcases to site visits, including Kaziranga National Park and Charaideo Moidam.



The event also features cultural evenings, food demonstrations, and live performances, including participation by Assam’s musical icon, Zubeen Garg. Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, emphasized sustainability as a cornerstone of this year’s mart, aligning with the Ministry of Tourism’s “Travel for Life” initiative. Measures include eliminating single-use plastics, promoting energy-efficient practices, and providing shuttle services to minimize environmental impact.

Kaziranga, famed for its one-horned rhinoceroses and rich biodiversity, serves as a fitting venue for ITM. The event not only underscores the region's tourism potential but also strives to redefine its image globally, aligning tourism with sustainable development and leaving a positive impact on the region’s natural and cultural heritage.