Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 27, marked the inauguration of a vital bridge connecting Borghola and Kirtanpara over River Aie in Bongaigaon.

The Chief Minister expressed his pride in the state's development endeavors through a Facebook post, emphasizing the magnitude of the undertaking. "We are building 1,086 such bridges all over Assam, with 842 already completed within the last two years," asserted Chief Minister Sarma, underlining the government's unwavering commitment to transforming Assam's landscape.

Earlier on June 20 , Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a memorial plaque to mark the opening of the eagerly anticipated bridge in Golakganj's Dhubri district near the Bangladeshi border. Speaking to the media, the CM claimed that the 27-kilometer bridge had only been able to reduce travel time by one minute. A long-standing local demand of the people of Golakganj, comprising the entire Dhubri district, has now been granted, according to CM Sarma.