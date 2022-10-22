Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 19 condoled the demise of Burha Sattriya of Barpeta Satra Basistha Dev Sarma, who passed away today.

In a condolence message, Sarma said that Burha Sattriya late Basistha Dev Sarma left an invaluable contribution to the spiritual and cultural life of Assam, adding, ''He would always be remembered by the people of Assam''.

''An ardent follower of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Sri Sri Madhabdeva, late Burha Sattriya dedicated his life to the promotion of Satriya culture,'' Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also termed his passing away as an irreparable loss to society and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Assam CM directed the state administration to take necessary measures for performing the last rites of the Burha Sattriya late Basistha Dev Sarma with full state honours.

Burha Sattriya of Barpeta Satra, Basistha Dev Sarma passed away on October 22 after a prolonged illness at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The Sattriya exponent was critically ill for sometime and breathed his last at 4.56 pm today and recently received Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while being closely monitored by medical professionals.

For the Assamese society's cultural circles, the news will be a significant loss.

Dev Sarma's health suffered as a result of contracting the Covid-19 virus in 2020.

The renowned Sattriya exponent was chosen by the Assam government in 2017 for the Srimanta Sankardev Award, which is given at the national level