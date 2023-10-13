Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 13 reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the quality of education in the state stating that "Pragati and Vikas rest on improving ease of living and building an ecosystem where our children can access quality education."

He said that from revamping over 4,000 schools and fulfilling teaching vacancies, Assam is also equipping students with cycles, computers & two-wheelers and added that the state is also ensuring that students have access to vital resources, such as bicycles, computers, and two-wheelers, to facilitate their educational journey.

Chief Minister Sarma, along with state education officials, distributed bicycles worth an impressive Rs 161 crore to 3.7 lakh meritorious 9th standard students across public schools. What's even more commendable is that 56 per cent of the beneficiaries of this initiative are girls, a testament to the government's commitment to gender equity and the empowerment of young women.

During the distribution event, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his vision, saying, "We want to create an educational ecosystem where every child has equal opportunities to excel. This move is a small but vital part of our commitment to ensuring that Assam's youth can focus on their education without the impediment of long, tiring commutes."