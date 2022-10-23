Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 23 greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali.

In a message here today, Sarma said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam and those living outside the state on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali. May this festival bring prosperity, plenty, and good fortune. I on this occasion call upon the people to take a pledge to protect our environment and celebrate the festival"

"Since Diwali is the festival of lights let us all make this festival green and work together to ward off the negative forces to strengthen our bond of friendship and camaraderie. May this festival of lights illuminate everyone's life with health, wealth, and happiness," he added.