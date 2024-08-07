Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that lakhs of youths have been given government jobs in the state and not a single allegation of corruption has been raised.

The entire recruitment process in the state is transparent, clean and inclusive, Sarma asserted at the first passing-out parade of the Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) at Dergaon.

"During the Congress rule, an entire qualitative generation of Assam was deprived of government jobs," he alleged.



Also Read: Assam to implement new domicile policy for government jobs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the state will introduce a new domicile policy, restricting eligibility for government jobs to individuals born in Assam. The policy aims to prioritize residents of the state for public sector positions and is part of a broader effort to address local employment concerns.

The move comes as the state government seeks to ensure that employment opportunities within the public sector are directed towards those who have a strong connection to Assam. This new policy is expected to impact recruitment practices for various government roles across the state.

In the same address, Sarma announced a significant policy change concerning inter-religion land transfers. He stated, "Earlier, inter-religion land transfers happened freely. Hindus used to buy land from Muslims, and Muslims used to buy land from Hindus. We cannot stop the buying or selling of lands. However, the Assam government has now decided that for a Hindu's land to be bought by a Muslim, and vice versa, the Chief Minister's approval will be required. Without the Chief Minister's approval, no land buying or selling between Hindus and Muslims will take place."