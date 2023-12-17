Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 17 laid the foundation stone for a new mini-stadium in Bongshar, Kamrup district. The event also saw the felicitation of students from the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency who secured first division in the 10th and 12th standard board examinations.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma spoke passionately about the transformative power of optimism and its crucial role in driving progress. He emphasized the importance of a positive outlook, stating, "Pessimism is our biggest enemy; negativity is our worst enemy."

Highlighting the remarkable growth in medical education in Assam, Sarma noted, "There was a time when there were 200 MBBS seats in Assam; today, there are 1200." He attributed the nation's forward trajectory to the optimism of the Prime Minister, asserting, "Today, the country is moving towards progress because our Prime Minister is optimistic."

Sarma urged the audience to embrace hope and reject despair, citing influential figures like Einstein, Tendulkar, and Modi as examples of individuals whose optimism shaped their respective fields. "Despair is our enemy; hope is our friend," he proclaimed.

Expressing his deep connection with the Jalukbari constituency, the Chief Minister conveyed gratitude for the role it played in shaping his life. "Jalukbari has been more than just a constituency to me; it has been an integral part of my life's journey," he said.

Addressing the students, Sarma expressed pride in their accomplishments, stating, "While some of you may now be parents, every student remains, and will always be, my child." He encouraged citizens to embrace positivity, underlining its role in driving progress and development.