Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will soon convene a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the interstate border dispute talks.

The meeting, as per media reports will be held before the second phase of the talks are resumed. The meeting aims to decide on a plan of action which will be followed during the border talks.

Meanwhile, inspection of the disputed areas is still underway, Tynsong informed.

On the other hand, Tynsong also condemned the the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF) for halting Assam-registered vehicles in Meghalaya's Umtyngar from traveling to Sohra and Dawki on July 26.

He said that instead of taking matters into their own hands, pressure groups must speak to the government for solving any sort of grievances.