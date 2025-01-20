South Korean business leaders heard a powerful pitch about investment opportunities in India's northeastern state of Assam during a major roadshow in Seoul on Monday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted special incentives and strategic advantages available to foreign investors in the region.

"The Government of India will be more proactive in facilitating investments in Assam," Sarma told business leaders at the Advantage Assam event. "This is because the Government of India's policies, initiated by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are aimed at developing the northeastern region and ensuring that growth and industry reach the region."

Sarma emphasised multiple advantages for potential investors. "When we go to Assam, we benefit from a locational advantage, a strategic advantage, and also special dispensation from the Government of India. This makes it an even more important destination in our country," he said.

The Seoul roadshow marks the first leg of Sarma's five-day diplomatic mission to East Asia, which includes Tokyo. The visit aims to drum up foreign investment interest ahead of the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2' summit.

In a meeting with Kyungsung Kang, President of the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), CM Sarma discussed avenues for collaboration in trade, commerce, and industry. He highlighted Assam's plans to establish a full-fledged semiconductor ecosystem to complement the upcoming OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Jagiroad.

Later, the Chief Minister met with CEOs from South Korea's automobile ancillary firms, offering government support to develop a manufacturing ecosystem in Assam. He pointed out the state's easy access to India's $100 billion automobile industry and markets in Southeast Asia, presenting unparalleled growth opportunities.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is expected to act as a knowledge-sharing platform for industrialists and entrepreneurs, fostering partnerships to boost trade, skill development, and industrial growth in the region.

The chief minister is positioning Assam as a gateway for Southeast Asian businesses looking to enter the Indian market. This aligns with Modi's Act East Policy, which seeks stronger economic and strategic ties with Asian neighbors.

The state government sees this outreach as crucial for transforming Assam into a key business hub. Sarma's visit represents one of the most significant international investment drives by the northeastern state in recent years.