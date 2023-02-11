Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met a specially-abled man during his visit to the Bongaigaon district on December 5, 2022, and interacted with him regarding his concerns.

In the emotional conversation, which has gone viral on the internet, the man expressed his concern about not receiving the benefits of schemes, introduced by the state government for the needy.

Rafiqul Islam told the chief minister of how he has been deprived of the government schemes meant for the specially-abled and requested a house for his parents.

To this, the chief minister immediately responded and directed the district collector to make arrangements to provide a house to Rafiqul.

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However, on February 11, Rafiqul Islam could not believe in his eyes that what the Assam chief minister promised him a couple of months back has turned into a reality.

Rafiqul Islam, a specially-abled youth from Balarpet village under the Srijangram development block of Bongaigaon district, has finally got a government house.

Rafiqul Islam, who survives at the mercy of the public, by narrating news in hotels and buses to feed his family, had on December 5 made a request to the chief minister for allotment of a government house in Bongaigaon.

On Rafiqul's request, Assam CM directed the district collector to make arrangements for a house.

Meanwhile, panchayat president Ramzan Ali laid the foundation stone of a government house at Rafiqul Islam's house on February 11.

Speaking to the media, Rafiqul said," I am really grateful to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and our panchayat president Ramzan Ali for laying the foundation stone of the house.

Further, the panchayat president said that the panchayat has allotted a 'Char Model' house for Rafiqul as after inspecting the land along with the engineer, it was found that the land is just 30 metres away from a river, hence apart from 'Char Model' no other house can be built.

The length of the house is said to be 19 feet and the breath14 foot and will be ready in 15-20 days.