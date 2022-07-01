Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each to the next of kin of 10 of the 24 persons who lost their lives during the recent flood in the Cachar district.

“Distributed ex-gratia of ? 4 lakh each to the next of kin of 10 of the 24 persons who unfortunately lost their lives during the recent flood in Cachar district. The process of granting relief to family members of rest of the deceased are being undertaken in a phased manner,” Assam wrote in a tweet.

Distributed ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of 10 of the 24 persons who unfortunately lost their lives during the recent flood in Cachar district.



The process of granting relief to family members of rest of the deceased are being undertaken in a phased manner. pic.twitter.com/ZKNmfva2G8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2022

Today, Biswa Sarma took stock of the flood situation in the Silchar district and visited a flood relief camp to monitor the well-being of the affected people.

“Visited a flood relief camp at Adharchand Higher Secondary School, Silchar to enquire about the well-being of the affected people sheltered there and instructed officials to do the needful for early resolution of their grievances”, the Chief Minister tweeted out from his official handle.

It is worthy to note that Sarma today also visited the Karimganj district in the Barak Valley as flood waters continue to inundate several parts of the region.

Sarma visited the Ratabari area and interacted with the people and also visited a relief camp set up at Subhash High School at Kalibari. He also visited the relief camp set up at Subhash High School at Kalibari & shared the plight of 540 inmates.

Even as the death toll continues to mount in Assam amid floods, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today continues his “strict policy” during relief operations in the state and warned officials against “red-tapism” in flood relief distribution.

From time to time, Sarma has been holding meetings with District Commissioners and Sub Divisional Officers to find ways to ramp up relief and motivate relief agencies to redouble their efforts.

