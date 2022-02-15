LAKHIMPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated the BJP Lakhimpur District Office at Moidumia along NH 15. Sarma also interacted with the party veterans and sought their blessings.

The newly inaugurated BJP office will help their karyakartas carry out their party’s welfare agenda among all sections of people and promote our motto of ‘Love for the Motherland’.

CM Sarma tweeted, “Inaugurated BJP Lakhimpur District Office at Moidumia along NH 15 to help our karyakartas carry out our party’s welfare agenda among all sections of people and promote our motto of ‘Love for the Motherland.”

“Felt blessed to spend time & interact with party veterans, from whom I sought blessings and presented Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Seleng & Gamusa. I emphasised creating a corpus fund from among karyakartas for our party’s growth,” he further wrote.