Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address on January 31, emphasising its vision for Northeast development and commitment to addressing illegal immigration.

"Rashtrapati Ji's address to Parliament was comprehensive, relevant and aspirational. It had the essential ingredients to realise the aim of a Viksit Bharat," Sarma wrote on social media. "I found the razor sharp focus on promoting innovation and AI to be extremely relevant in today's global context."

The Chief Minister particularly highlighted the administration's continued emphasis on regional development, stating, "What stood out was also the Modi Government's continued thrust on harnessing the potential of the North East, combating the menance of illegal immigration and efforts to reclaim our cultural legacy."

President Murmu, speaking at the joint parliamentary session marking the Budget session, reinforced this focus on the Northeast by highlighting the organisation of the first Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, designed to showcase the potential of all eight northeastern states.

The President outlined the government's broader vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India), emphasising a "saturation approach" to ensure inclusive development. She detailed several key achievements, including the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link, which now connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari by rail.

On technology and security, Murmu announced the launch of the India AI Mission, aimed at establishing the country as a global innovation hub. She also addressed growing technological challenges, noting India's achievement of Tier 1 status in the Global Cyber Security index and efforts to combat digital fraud, cybercrime, and deepfake threats.

The President highlighted significant progress in healthcare, citing the establishment of 1.75 lakh 'Arogya Mandir' facilities nationwide and the removal of custom duties on various cancer medications. In the aviation sector, she noted domestic airlines have placed orders for 1,700 new aircraft.

The Budget session, which began with Murmu's address, will continue until February 13 before reconvening on March 10. Several significant bills are scheduled for consideration, including reforms to banking laws, railway regulations, and disaster management protocols.