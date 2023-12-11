To boost Assam's rail connectivity, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at Rail Bhawan on December 11. The high-level discussion centered around formulating a comprehensive roadmap to elevate and modernize the rail infrastructure in the state.

The meeting delved into key aspects of enhancing connectivity, improving passenger amenities, and upgrading technology to meet the growing demands of the region.

Union Rail Minister Vaishnaw gave insights on the recently unveiled Semiconductor Policy by the Government of Assam. This policy, designed to propel technological advancements in the state, received special attention during the discussions.

Chief Minister Sarma, sharing the details of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "Had an excellent discussion with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji regarding the roadmap to enhance and modernise rail infrastructure in Assam. His insights on our newly released Semiconductor Policy were immensely valuable."