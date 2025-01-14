Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a series of developmental measures for Rani Chapori in Dharapur to address pressing local concerns and improve the lives of residents.

Speaking about the ongoing challenges in the region, the Chief Minister assured that the government will take immediate steps to prevent erosion in Rani Chapori.

Additionally, solar power solutions are set to be implemented within the next 30-40 days, providing a much-needed boost to the area's energy infrastructure.



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CM Sarma also highlighted that a survey is currently underway to expedite the distribution of land deeds to residents of Rani Chapori.

“Once the survey is completed, the land deed will be given,” he said, emphasizing how this initiative will enable beneficiaries to access government schemes and secure their land rights.

To address connectivity issues, the Chief Minister mentioned exploring the feasibility of arranging temporary bridges for the region. This step would provide residents with easier access to essential services and infrastructure.

The announcement reflects the Assam government’s commitment to fostering development and ensuring that communities like Rani Chapori receive the support they need to thrive.