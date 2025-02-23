Millions of tea garden workers in Assam remain trapped in a cycle of gruelling labour and poverty, even as the state government launches ambitious programmes to transform their future.

The stark reality of inter-generational hardship stands in contrast to Assam's thriving tea industry, which produces half of India's tea output and marks its 200th anniversary this year. Now, the state government is pledging to break this centuries-old pattern through education, infrastructure, and cultural recognition.

"Assam's tea community has long been trapped in poverty and neglect. Generations after generations have not escaped this cycle of tough labour work. We want to end this and celebrate their glorious culture in a way not seen before," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a Sunday press conference.

The government's reform agenda includes building new schools, improving road infrastructure, and implementing affirmative action policies in colleges and government recruitment. "We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their next generation becomes doctors, engineers and civil servants," Sarma emphasised.

To highlight these communities' cultural heritage, the state is organising a massive Jhumoir dance performance featuring 8,000 artists at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium on February 24. The event will host 61 international diplomats and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing unprecedented global attention to tea garden culture.

Jhumoir itself emerged from the hardships of plantation life, as workers sought joy and community bonds after exhausting days of physical labour. The state will provide Rs 25,000 each to participating artists and tea gardens to preserve this traditional art form, while broadcasting the performance across 800 tea estates.

The initiatives target communities that have remained economically marginalised despite their crucial role in Assam's economy. Tea garden workers hold significant influence across numerous Assembly constituencies, making their welfare a key political priority.

As Assam celebrates its tea industry's bicentennial, producing nearly 700 million kg annually, the government's combined focus on cultural celebration and socioeconomic development aims to ensure the next generation can pursue opportunities beyond the tea gardens that have defined their families' lives for centuries.