Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 5 reviewed proposed infrastructure projects across the state under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DeVINE), directing officials to prioritise key sectors and expedite preparations for project approvals.

The meeting focused on proposals submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD) covering roads, healthcare, education and government buildings, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Sarma asked officials to identify high-priority infrastructure projects while ensuring balanced geographical coverage across Assam.

He also directed the concerned departments to speed up the preparation of concept notes and detailed project reports (DPRs) to facilitate timely approvals.

Among the projects identified for priority consideration are key roads and bridges, medical colleges, university and school buildings, and hostels for working women.

The chief minister further stressed the need for strict compliance with PM-DeVINE guidelines to ensure effective implementation and timely completion of the approved projects.