Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora's allegations that some senior Congress leaders have a'secret' understanding with the BJP on Monday, saying that all Assam Congress leaders, including Ripun Bora, are close to him because he has spent 22 years of his life in the party.

CM Sarma further stated that numerous Congress leaders in Assam want to join the BJP because they believe the party has no future in the state or the country.

Also on Sunday, in response to ex-MP Ripun Bora’s resignation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that it is normal for the former to quit after MLAs from his own party “fought for his defeat” in the Rajya Sabha poll last month.

Sarma further claimed that Congress leaders who had travelled to the election from New Delhi played a role in Bora’s defeat.