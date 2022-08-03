Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today (August 3) held a meeting with the civil and security administrations and asked them to make elaborate arrangements for celebrating the upcoming Independence Day in a grand manner.

It may be noted that the nation will complete 75 years of Independence on August 15 next.

Convening a meeting with senior officials of civil and security administrations from the police, army and air forces in the conference hall in Janata Bhawan, CM Sarma made an earnest call to the senior officers to make the celebrations of Independence Day a memorable one.

He also asked the officers to prepare blueprints for three days of celebrations - from August 14 to 16.

He further said that the celebrations of the occasion should be thought out and executed to evoke nationalism and patriotism and enable the people to appreciate the ethos associated with the Independence Day.

He also said that an all out preparation should be made to enable the people from all sections of the society to celebrate the festivities.

Considering the supreme sacrifices of scores of freedom fighters, Sarma said that the programmes lined up for the Independence Day celebrations should help the young generation to connect with the rich heritage of the country and the unparalleled sacrifice made by freedom fighters.

He also said that the security forces on the occasion should also put up their show in such a manner to elicit people’s participation and love for the country.

Government buildings would be illuminated aesthetically and patriotic songs will be played across the state in the run up to the Independence Day.