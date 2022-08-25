Earlier, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a counter tweet regarding 34 schools facing closure in Assam. Joining the trail, now Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed the Delhi CM for commenting before going through the facts.



In a series of tweets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma schools Arvind Kejriwal stating that the process of school provincialisation has been in the government fold since 2013. “Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji – As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now please note, Assam Govt has established/taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 years?”



“Provincialisation or taking over pvt schools into govt fold since 2013: Elementary 6802; Secondary 1589, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya: 81, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avashik Vidyalaya: 3, Adarsha Vidyalaya: 38, Tea Garden Model School: 97,” added CM Sarma’s tweet.



At a time when the state of Assam is already hit by the 'English medium in vernacular schools' controversy, the decision of closure of schools due to poor performance in class 10 exams has put the state government in the tight spot.



The political upheaval caused due to the school closure decision has invited a war of words between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government and Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in Assam.



In a counter-tweet posted earlier by Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika against Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet, the minister wrote, “Firstly, schools in Assam are not being closed, rather amalgamated to improve the overall educational environment! Secondly,respected CM @ArvindKejriwal ji have no rights to speak on educational upliftment as his fake ‘Delhi Model Schools’ have been busted from time to time.”



Not ending his tweet at this point, Hazarika further slammed Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for destroying the education quality in Delhi which as alleged by the minister has brought down the pass percentage of Class X from 90.09 percent in 2011 to 81.27 percent in 2022.



“The AAP education model has demolished Delhi’s education system, bringing down Class X pass % from 99.09% in 2011 to 81.27% in 2022! The great model schools of Delhi stand poorly in all aspects as compared to Puducherry! Kejriwal ji should visit Assam rather to learn,” added Hazarika in his next tweet.



For the unversed, a total of 34 schools are facing uncertainty after the state government of Assam decided that ‘schools showing zero percentage results in the last HSLC examinations should be amalgamated/merged with other schools by August this year.’



As per reports, there will be mergers/amalgamations of seven government/provincialized schools in the Karbi Anglong district, five in the Cachar district, two in the Jorhat district, one in the West Karbi Anglong district, two each in the Dhubri, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon districts, and one in each of the following districts that is Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Nalbari.