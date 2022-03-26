Stop Mocking Kashmiri Pandits, Assam CM slams Kejriwal over 'Kashmir Files' Remark
Advertisement
Stop Mocking Kashmiri Pandits, Assam CM slams Kejriwal over 'Kashmir Files' Remark
The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been headlining all major channels since its March premiere. The film focuses on the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990. The film shocked the whole industry and sparked a media frenzy due to its socially meaningful approach.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today