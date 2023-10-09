Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be visiting the family of the Indian army jawan, hailing from Assam, who died in the recent flash floods in Sikkim.

The Assam Chief Minister is slated to visit the family of late army army jawan Mitul Kalita tomorrow at his residence at Anandabazar in Baksa district.

Mitul's mortal remains were brought back home from Sikkim yesterday, following which his last rites were performed at this village.

The Assam-based Indian army jawan went missing after the flash floods in the Teesta river basin in Sikkim on October 5.

Mitul Kalita, a craftsman serving in the technical department of the Indian Army, was among the 22 soldiers missing after the flash flood in Sikkim.

Mitul worked in Alipurduar and had gone to Sikkim on official duty when tragedy struck and he lost his life.