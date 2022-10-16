Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on October 16, visited the erosion-affected embankment at the Maijan area of the Dibrugarh district and reviewed the ongoing repair work of the embankment.

Following the review, CM Sarma asked officials to ensure the longevity of the embankment and assured all associated agencies of all cooperation from the government’s side.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Visited the erosion-affected embankment at Maijan area of Dibrugarh, which is crucial in keeping the town safe from floods. Reviewed ongoing repair work and asked officials to ensure the longevity of the embankment. Assured associated agencies of all cooperation from our side.”

It needs mention here that CM Sarma laid the foundation stones of two erosion control projects at Rohmoria in the Dibrugarh district on August 20.

The erosion-control projects along the Brahmaputra river were implemented between Liting Gaon to Rohmoria at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore and Rohmoria HS School to Borotichuk at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore.

CM Sarma had additionally announced a grant of Rs 16.13 crore for the construction of sluice gates at Bogoritolia-Maijan, Niz Rohmoria-Liting Gaon, and Borotichuk-Horujan areas besides erosion-control work on another 1.33 km stretch in Rohmoria area.

The construction work on these two projects was slated to begin in November.