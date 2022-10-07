Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 8 will wash the feet of 75 veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who are with the saffron party before 1990.

''Himanta Biswa Sarma will wash feet of 75 veteran BJP leaders who are with the party since 1990 in Assam at different positions or roles,'' a source privy to the development told India Today NE.

The source further informed that along with Assam CM, the BJP state President Bhabesh Kalita will also be present on the occasion.

However, he didn't mention any specific names when asked who are those members whose feet will be washed by Sarma.

As per the list of programs, accessed by India Today NE, the Assam CM will wash the feet of veteran leaders at around 9.45 AM which will continue till 10.30 AM on October 8.

Meanwhile, both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda who are on a three-day visit to Assam will reach Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at 4 pm.

Besides this, there will be a flag hoisting at 9 AM and after 10:30 AM, BJP will inaugurate its newly constructed office in the presence of J P Nada, Amit Shah, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhavesh Kalita Badia, Sarbananda Sonowal Badia, and other party's senior leaders.

At 11 AM, there will be an open meeting.

Nadda will also lay the foundation stone for 9 District BJP offices at 12:05 PM and at 12:10 PM Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone for 75 BJP Mandal offices.