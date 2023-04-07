Assam Police on April 7 retrieved the body of coal miner Pranjal Moran from an underground mine at Tirap Colliery in the Tinsukia district of the state, said state DGP GP Singh.

Moran was missing since January 6, 2023, from Tirap Colliery following which a search operation was launched under the supervision of Assam Police IGP Jitmal Doley to find the body.

After a massive search operation, Moran's body was retrieved from the mine at Tirap Colliery.

''The Assam Police has kept the promise made to Smt Urvasi Maran. Led by IGP Jeetmal @assampolice. The special team was able to find out the remains of the body of the late Pranjal Maran. Further legal action will be taken soon. @CMOfficeAssam,'' Assam DGP tweeted.

Both SDRF and NDRF along with police conducted a massive search operation at the site, however, due to bad weather the search team faced problems and they used JCB to find the body.

Pranjal's wife was doing everything in her power to get the body and also demanded to file a case at Lidu Police Station.

In this regard, she has also sent a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and even took to the streets demanding justice for her missing husband.

Meanwhile, police have apprehended 13 persons in connection with the incident for their alleged involvement in the illegal procurement of coal from the rat hole mine in Tirap.

Besides this, police also arrested two persons who disposed of the body of Moran.

As per Moran's wife, her husband went missing on February 1 and she was informed the very next day by the coal trader.

On February 4, Pranjal's wife lodged an FIR with Ledo police station. However, she accused the police of not taking any action in this regard.

Following this, Assam DGP ordered a proper investigation and booked the perpetrator within 7 days after Moran's wife visited him at his office to complain about her husband's disappearance.

Also read: Assam: "I want my husband's dead body and not money," says wife of missing coal mine worker