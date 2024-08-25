Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah reacting on the Dhing gang-rape case said that it is through their acts that one ascertains criminals, not through religion or identity. Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Borah said that added justice has to be meted fairly against all attempts at politicising the crime.

In the Dhing gangrape case, one of the accused Tafazul Islam, died in a pond while trying to escape from police custody. The people of Assam, according to Borah, had already expressed their resentment toward the commission of the crime and the criminal by not participating in the last rites of the accused. This gesture thus brings to the fore the public stance against criminal behavior and demand for accountability.

Borah reacted to the changed political scenario of Assam after the defeat of AIUDF in the Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"The loss of AIUDF's influence has weakened the BJP’s position, with the party struggling to advance its communal agenda amid increasing scrutiny over corruption allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Under Sarma’s leadership, the administration has faced criticism on various fronts, including management of toll gates, smart meters, and flood management.", Borah said.

Borah lambasted BJP's strategy of dividing communities and called for transparent and equitable governance. He said the present administration was guilty of victimizing journalists and university students while shielding serious criminals. He asked people to be vigilant against such practices and reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to justice and communal harmony.