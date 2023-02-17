Taking a jibe at Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia Assam, BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on February 17 said that he know everything about the Congress and the way it functions.

Speaking on the letter written by the Congress party to AIUDF, Pijush Hazarika said that he knows Debabrata Saikia very well and has read the letter written by him.

He said that there are many important things written in the letter which speaks of how the congress party functions.

"I know Debabrata Saikia very well. I have read his letter as well. He has written some important things in the letter which throws light at how the party functions. I cannot disagree to what he has written in the letter.", Pijush Hazarika said.

Pijush Hazarika alleged that today's Congress committee members don't want to give responsibility to old members of the party because the old members of the party cannot cannot pay money for the post. He used the word 'something' to refer to money or bribe while speaking to reporters.



"The congress functions in this manner only. They take something in return for a post. It is evident and is true that new people has joined the party and gave 'something' for the post. This is how the congress functions nowdays." Pijush Hazarika added.



Claiming that Congress is not in a position to come back to power, the BJP Minister said that the party cannot cannot rule Assam or Dispur till 2031 or to say till 2036.

"The Congress Party cannot be in power till 2031 or to say till 2036. They cannot rule Assam or Dispur at least till 2036.", he added.

"It's been two years Himanta Biswa Sarma has been the Chief Minister of Assam and for another 13 years Congress is not in a position to rule Assam. So, they should think or imagine to come back to power." Pijush Hazarika said.